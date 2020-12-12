New renders of headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

We’ve already seen renders of the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds in silver and purple, and now it’s the classic black.

The renderer was shared by the famous insider Evan Blass, who has repeatedly given out reliable information about new products in gadgets.

The image shows headphones that are more similar in design to the Galaxy Buds+. But the charging case has a square shape and looks more like the Galaxy Buds Live bean case.

Recall that the Galaxy Buds Pro is credited with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.0, and improved sound and Ambient mode, which increases the volume of ambient noise. Also, the headphones will be equipped with 58 mAh batteries. The charging case, in turn, will have a 500 mAh battery. It can charge wirelessly via Qi technology or the USB-C port.

Headphones should be presented along with the flagships of the Galaxy S21 family on January 14.