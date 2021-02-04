New piezoelectric material remains effective at 250°C

The new piezoelectric device, developed by a team of researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and QorTek, remains highly effective at elevated temperatures.

Clive Randall, director of the Pennsylvania Materials Research Institute (MRI), developed a material and device specializing in intelligent material devices and high-density power electronics.

NASA has requested power electronics in remote locations where batteries are difficult to obtain for replacement. They also wanted self-contained sensors that monitor systems such as engine stability and make these devices work during rocket launches and other high-temperature conditions where current piezoelectrics fail due to heat. Clive Randall, Director of the Pennsylvania Materials Research Institute (MRI)

Piezoelectric materials generate an electrical charge by mechanical compression during, for example, movement. They can also serve as a sensor to measure fluctuations in pressure, temperature, deformation, or acceleration.

Piezoelectrics can power a range of devices, from personal electronic devices such as wrist devices to bridge stability sensors.

However, a fundamental problem with piezoelectric materials is that their performance begins to drop quite significantly at temperatures above 120 ° C. However, the new composition of the researchers’ piezoelectric material has shown nearly constant efficient operation at temperatures up to 250 ° C.

Another advantage of the material was its high level of power generation. In this case, the development can be used for other directions, the authors say.