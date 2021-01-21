New photo: Irina Shayk with her daughter Leia on a walk in New York

After giving the paparazzi of New York a little rest and not appearing in public for a while, 35-year-old Irina Shayk again attracted city reporters’ attention yesterday when she went for a walk with her three-year-old daughter Leia.

True, recognizing the star this time was not easy: she put on a fur hat, a mask and even sunglasses – either observing security measures or not wanting to be recognized.

In public, the star appeared in a black cashmere jumpsuit from Aya Muse with a plunging neckline and flared trousers, a grey medium-length coat and black boots. A bright green handbag complemented the look from Kiki By Far.

On the other hand, Leia was dressed in much brighter colours: red jeans, a pink jacket, and silver sandals. Her accessory was a pink backpack, which was so large that her mother had to carry it.