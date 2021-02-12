New nanomaterial will triple the capacity of lithium-ion batteries

Scientists have been able to increase the capacity and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries using nanomaterials.

Lithium-ion batteries are the main battery type for household appliances, from smartphones to electric vehicles. The charge-discharge cycle in such a battery is provided by the movement of lithium ions between two electrodes – from a negatively charged anode to a positively charged cathode.

Batteries of this type are actively used in many areas of life, but their capacity is still limited by graphite properties – the main anode material.

Scientists from NUST MISIS managed to obtain new material for anodes that can significantly increase capacity and extend battery life.

The obtained porous nanostructured microspheres of the composition Cu0.4Zn0.6Fe2O4 as an anode material provide a capacity three times higher than that of batteries existing on the market while allowing an increase in the number of charge-discharge cycles by a factor of 5 in comparison with other promising alternatives to graphite. This improvement is achieved through a synergistic effect by combining a special nanostructure and the composition of its elements.

Evgeny Kolesnikov, Assistant Lecturer, Department of Functional Nanosystems and High-Temperature Materials, NUST MISIS

The synthesis process occurs in one step using the spray pyrolysis method: an aqueous solution with ions of certain metals is converted into fog using ultrasound. Then water is evaporated at temperatures up to 1200 ° C with the original metal salts’ decomposition. As a result, spheres of micron or submicron sizes are obtained with the porosity required for operation in a lithium-ion system.