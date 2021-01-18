New mutation of coronavirus discovered in Germany

A previously unknown mutation of the coronavirus was identified in Bavaria’s federal state in Germany during the outbreak of COVID-19 in a clinic in the city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. This was announced on Monday, January 18, by the German newspaper Münchner Merkur.

It is noted that 73 people fell ill with COVID-19 in the medical facility, and 21 of them are clinic employees. The publication emphasizes that a previously unknown strain of coronavirus was identified in three.

According to the newspaper, the tests were sent to the Berlin clinic “Charite”, where experts confirmed a new mutation of the virus. It is also reported that at the moment, over 12 thousand SARS-CoV-2 mutations have already been identified around the world.

In mid-December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain. The Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats in the country confirmed that it is spreading faster and requires increased caution from the population.

In the same month, it became known about discovering a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa. In January, the first case of mutated COVID-19 was recorded in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg in Germany.