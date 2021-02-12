New mountains did not grow on Earth for a billion years due to the emergence of two supercontinents

The emergence of the supercontinent Nuna and Rodinia and the thinning of the earth’s crust 2 billion years ago halted evolution.

In order to learn more about the processes that took place during the evolution of the Earth, scientists made the first detailed map of how the thickness of the earth’s crust changed throughout the history of the planet’s existence.

To do this, they studied about 14 thousand zircons – these are crystals of refractory rocks that arise at very high temperatures in the deep layers of the crust, and by the content of europium and other rare-earth elements in them, they determined the thickness of the earth’s crust at moments.

The birth of Nuna and Rodinia led to an uneven distribution of heat on the planet – the hottest thing was under the continent, in other areas there was a cooling and tectonic shifts stopped, and, consequently, the emergence of mountains.

This happened because the primary ocean of the Earth lost its main source of phosphorus, molybdenum, as well as other trace elements that are critical for the existence of photosynthetic microbes and other representatives of ancient life.

Due to the fact that the oxygen level in the atmosphere dropped to almost zero, evolution was temporarily suspended.