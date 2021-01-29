New flexible tattoo sensors monitor fatigue

Engineers have created sensors that can be attached to the skin to measure movement in real time. Details of the technology are published in Scientific Reports.

Engineers at Tufts University, USA, have created and demonstrated flexible filament sensors that can measure neck movement, providing data on head direction, angle, and degree of head displacement. The new discovery will lead to subtle, inconspicuous tattoos. According to scientists, they will be able to measure athletic performance, monitor worker or driver fatigue, and help patients and doctors monitor the progress of physiotherapy. The technology complements a growing number of filament sensors that can be woven into textiles, measuring gases and chemicals in the environment or metabolites in human sweat.

In their experiments, the researchers placed two strands in the shape of the letter “X” on the back of the subject’s neck. Coated with electrically conductive carbon-based ink, the sensors detect movement as the filaments are bent. When the subject made a series of head movements, wires sent signals to a small Bluetooth module, which then transmitted the data wirelessly to a computer or smartphone for analysis.

Data analysis included sophisticated machine learning approaches to interpret signals and transform them to quantify real-time head movements with 93% accuracy. Thus, the sensors and the processor track the movement without interference in the form of wires, bulky devices. Such clever threads will eliminate the use of cameras or the limitations of a room or laboratory space.

While the algorithms must be specialized for each area of ​​the body, the proof of principle demonstrates that thread sensors can be used to measure movement in other limbs, the researchers said. Skin patches or even tight-fitting clothing containing threads can be used to track movement in environments where measurement is most important. For example, on the road, workplace or classroom. The fact that a camera is not required provides additional privacy.

This is a promising demonstration of how we can create sensors that monitor health, performance and the environment in a discreet way. Iwen Jiang, engineering student at Tufts University and first study author

On the road, a special patch tattoo will alert the truck driver to fatigue or other situations where operator vigilance is critical, tracking the movement of the head of a person who is about to fall asleep.

“If we can develop this technology further, we can find a wide range of applications in the healthcare sector,” Jiang concludes. “”For example, those investigating Parkinson’s and other neuromuscular diseases can also track the movements of subjects in their normal conditions and daily life to collect data on their condition and the effectiveness of treatment.””