New details of Game of Thrones prequel revealed

Yesterday, on the series’ official Twitter account, it was officially announced that filming for the show’s prequel would begin next year. The post was also accompanied by two concept art photos from the production team, showing two dragons.

The work on the prequel was first reported by the Deadline edition, which noted that both the creator of the series, writer George Martin, and co-author of the series “Colony” Ryan Kondal, as well as director Miguel Sapochnik, will be at the helm of the new show.

Ryan Cogman was the author of the idea for the prequel, which was called “House of the Dragon”, he also acted as the executive producer of the first episode. The 2018 prequel of George Martin’s novels, Fire and Blood, will also serve as the basis for the series.

The first season of the series is expected to consist of 10 episodes. Work on the script will begin in January, and the show’s producers will be looking for actors in July. The series is slated to air in 2022. So far, the name of only one actor who will star in the prequel to the saga has been confirmed. This is Paddy Considine, who will play King Viserys Targaryen.

The series will be set in the same world as in Game of Thrones, but 300 years earlier. The prequel focuses on the Targaryens coming to power in Westeros.