New brain implant allows brain control via smartphone

Korean scientists implanted a new brain implant in a laboratory mouse, which made it possible to control the animal using a smartphone.

Scientists from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) implanted a new type of brain implant in a laboratory rat, injected it with cocaine, and then were able to control it in real-time via an app on a smartphone.

Using a neuro implant, the researchers blocked the rodent’s drug-induced behavior. However, scientists argue that the technology behind the chip will be useful for other purposes as well – it can be used in any kind of implants and medical devices.

The development itself – a tiny brain implant made of biocompatible materials and equipped with an antenna to collect electromagnetic radiation, which is converted into electrical energy. So the battery of the implant can be charged remotely wirelessly without disturbing the experimental animal or disrupting the continuity of the observation.

The new technology will also improve the quality of animal research. Remote control makes it possible not to restrict their movements.