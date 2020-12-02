New Australian telescope maps Universe at record speed

The Australian Research Agency (CSIRO) has unveiled a new telescope that can map vast sky areas in a short time. For a panoramic shot, the device only needs 900 shots.

A new powerful telescope developed by Australian scientists has mapped 3 million galaxies at record speed. The Askap satellite (Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder) has broken all previous records by conducting the first survey of the entire southern sky. The device coped with this task in 300 hours.

Scientists used a telescope at an observatory in Western Australia to observe 83% of the sky. As a result, a new atlas of the Universe appeared. It turned out to be more detailed than all analogs.

During the study, millions of star-like points were mapped. Most of them are distant galaxies, CSIRO reports. About a million of these distant galaxies have never been seen before.

According to CSIRO lead author and astronomer David McConnell, scientists expect to find tens of millions of new galaxies in future research. The telescope mapped the sky with unprecedented speed and detail. CSIRO claims that all-sky surveys can now be completed in weeks rather than years.

The device has a wide field of view. It allows you to take panoramic images of the sky in great detail. The telescope’s receivers’ quality means that scientists only need to combine 903 images to form a complete map of the sky. Other large telescopes require tens of thousands of images to do this.

CSIRO’s custom software and hardware then processed 13.5 exabytes (13.5 billion gigabytes) of raw data. “The study proves that we are ready to make a giant leap forward in the field of radio astronomy,” – said the scientists.

Initial results appeared in the journal Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia.