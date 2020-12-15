Neural network trained to look for left-handed DNA

Bioinformatics has created a neural network that can determine how direction the DNA spiral is twisted: the right or the left.

Previously, scientists believed that all DNA molecules are spirals, twisted to the right, but after analyzing the genome, it turned out that this is not always the case.

Some sections of chromosomes are twisted to the left, they are also called Z-DNA, and those twisted to the right are B-DNA. Understanding which way the chromosomes are twisted is important, as this can cause diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

However, there are difficulties in diagnosing the shape of a spiral: scientists do not yet have an exact idea of ​​how often such segments are found inside chromosomes, what controls their formation and how their structure can change over time. This is due to both the large size of the genome and the difficulties in finding Z-DNA sections.

To train her, they used information about already known gene regions and data on how gene activity and protein synthesis in cells are regulated.

Scientists have used the most efficient model based on this type of neural network to predict where unknown regions of Z-DNA may be located in the human genome. Bioinformatics hope that they will soon be able to test predictions and use such data to study the role that Z-DNA plays in the body.