Netflix will launch projects with the Obama family

Netflix will launch projects with the family of former US President Barack Obama: the production company of ex-president and his wife Michelle Obama, Higher Ground Productions, will create several films and TV series. A message about this appeared on the streaming service website.

“Higher Ground Productions, the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama, have partnered with Netflix today to announce the development of several upcoming projects,” reads the text.

It is noted that these will be feature films, documentaries, and children’s and family films and series. All of these projects are at different stages of creation.

Among the Obama family’s joint projects and Netflix is ​​a series for teenagers about an Indian girl working with the police undercover from a reservation. A series about national parks and wildlife, a science fiction film, and a picture about one of Everest’s first conquerors – Nepalese Tenzing Norgay is also being prepared. Also, a film based on Mohsin Hamid’s book Exit West, in which British actor Reese Ahmed plays the role, is being created as part of the collaboration.