Netflix delights fans with scary episode from the second season of The Witcher
Netflix has published a scene from the first episode of the second season of The Witcher. That’s not in a trailer format, but script pages.
The action takes place in an abandoned mountain village. The merchant comes with his family to the hotel and realizes that no one lives here anymore except for the mysterious monster. Judging by Geralt’s offscreen dialogues, the audience is shown a kind of flashback representing a monster that confronts the witcher.
Season 2. Page 1.
Where will #TheWitcher take us this season? #Witchmas pic.twitter.com/3R73RCvrnL
— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) December 22, 2020