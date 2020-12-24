Netflix deleted all movies with Johnny Depp

All films with Johnny Depp have been removed from the library of the American branch of the streaming service Netflix without an official statement or explanation. The Geek Buzz resource reported this.

The seizure took place immediately after the references to another scandalous actor, Shia LaBeouf, who was accused by his ex-girlfriend of physical and emotional abuse and immediately fell into disgrace, was deleted from the Netflix website. Several tapes with LaBeouf’s participation are still listed in the streaming catalogue, and pictures with Depp are only available to subscribers outside the United States.

It should be clarified that in recent months, Johnny Depp has been plagued by scandals. British tabloid The Sun accused the actor of domestic violence against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Depp tried to file a counterclaim for libel, but the British court sided with the tabloid, obliging Depp to pay $ 840 thousand. Immediately after this, the famous actor was fired from the third series of Fantastic Beasts, replacing Mads Mikkelsen.