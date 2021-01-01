Near Salisbury found another mysterious monolith

Near the British city of Salisbury, a mysterious monolith has appeared, similar to those that have already been found in some countries. The TV channel ITV News reports this.

Monolith height of about 2.4 meters noticed in the county of Wiltshire in the morning. The three-sided design has a mirror surface. On one side, covered with frost, it is written: “Happy New Year!”

How the monolith appeared in the Salisbury area and who left it there is not yet known.

Previously, several glittering monoliths were discovered in Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, and Bolivia. Another one was found in Spain, but it has already fallen there.