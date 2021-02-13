NBA star promised to knock out musician in a boxing match

Former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Lamar Odom talked to future rival in an exhibition boxing match, musician Aaron Carter, TMZ reports.

The 41-year-old athlete said that he has been boxing for a long time. “I’ve always boxed since I was for the Lakers. It helped to keep myself in shape. I’ll show you what I’ve learned,” Odom said and promised to knock out Carter.

The opponent of the National Basketball Association (NBA) star reacted to Odom’s words. Carter also said he was going to end the fight ahead of schedule. It is known that the fight between Odom and Carter will take place as part of the Celebrity Boxing show on June 12 in the United States.

Lamar Odom spent 14 seasons in the NBA. He became the league champion twice – in 2009 and 2010. With the US team, he won the 2010 World Cup gold.