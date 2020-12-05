NBA star has lost 7 family members due to coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns said seven family members died due to the coronavirus, including his mother, Jacqueline Cruz.

“I am someone looking for answers to keep my family informed and take all the necessary steps to keep them alive. I felt very bad since my mother was admitted to the hospital. I would not say that basketball somehow helps me to cope with the loss of loved ones, ”Clutch Points quoted Townes as saying.

48 of the 546 players tested for the coronavirus between November 24 and 30 showed positive results. The infected are isolated until they receive permission to resume training as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To return to training, they must remain in isolation for at least 10 days after a positive test and symptom onset or provide two negative PCR tests more than 24 hours apart.