NBA player kicked his wife out of the house after meeting with Larsa Pippen

Montana Yao, a wife of Minnesota Timberwolves defender Malik Beasley, said her husband kicked her out of the house after being spotted with 46-year-old Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of NBA legend Scotty Pippen. According to TMZ, Yao has filed for divorce from Beazley.

24-year-old Beasley signed a four-year contract worth $ 60 million in the off-season. The Denver Nuggets selected Beasley at the 19th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, and four seasons later, in February 2020, he was traded to “ Minnesota “. For Minnesota in the 2019/2020 season, the 23-year-old defender had 14 meetings, in which he averaged 20.7 points, making 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. On September 26, Malik Beazley was arrested on charges of possessing marijuana and concealing stolen property. He was in the Hennepin County Jail awaiting a meeting with the judge. Sometime later, he was released without charge.