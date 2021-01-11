NBA match Boston – Miami postponed indefinitely

According to the league’s official website, the regular season match of the National Basketball Association (NBA) between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat has been postponed indefinitely.

The meeting was to take place on Sunday in Boston, the start of the match was scheduled at 3 am on Monday Moscow time.

According to the report, the need to reschedule the game is due to compliance with the league’s health protocols. It is clarified that Miami does not have the required minimum of available players to participate in the match.