NBA fined Atlanta defender Young $ 20,000 for disputes with referee

BY Sam Smith 73 Views
According to the NBA website, Atlanta Hawks NBA defender, Trey Young has been fined $ 20,000 for an altercation with the referee during a regular-season match with the Dallas Mavericks.

The meeting took place at the Dallas site on Wednesday and ended with 118: 117 in favour of the hosts. At the end of the game, Young yelled at the referee, protesting against the decision not to violate the rules on him.

The 22-year-old Young has averaged 26.6 points, 9.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

Author: Sam Smith
Graduated from University of Oxford. Previously, he worked in various diferent news media. Currently, it is a columnist of the world news section in the Free News editors.
Function: Editor
E-mail: olegceban01@gmail.com