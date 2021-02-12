NBA fined Atlanta defender Young $ 20,000 for disputes with referee

According to the NBA website, Atlanta Hawks NBA defender, Trey Young has been fined $ 20,000 for an altercation with the referee during a regular-season match with the Dallas Mavericks.

The meeting took place at the Dallas site on Wednesday and ended with 118: 117 in favour of the hosts. At the end of the game, Young yelled at the referee, protesting against the decision not to violate the rules on him.

The 22-year-old Young has averaged 26.6 points, 9.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.