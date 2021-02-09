Navalny’s associates held talks with EU and US politicians

It discussed sanctions against Russian officials and oligarchs.

The head of the regional network of Alexey Navalny’s headquarters, Leonid Volkov, and the executive director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, Vladimir Ashurkov, who are abroad, held a video conference with representatives of the European Union, the United States, Great Britain, Canada, and Ukraine, according to Reuters and several European media outlets.

The names of the politicians with whom Navalny’s associates negotiated were not disclosed – it is only reported that they were permanent representatives of EU member states, ambassadors of non-EU countries, and members of the European Foreign Policy Action Service. The online meeting was organized by the Permanent Representative of Poland to the European Union.

It is noted that during the conference, which lasted about two hours, they discussed the policy of Western countries towards Russia and, in particular, the possible introduction of new sanctions against the Russian authorities for the arrests of Alexei Navalny, members of his team, and other opposition figures.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on the negotiations of Navalny’s associates with foreign politicians, said that “the so-called Western partners continue an absolutely illegal, and aggressive offensive” against Russia, calling it “a series of their self-exposure.” According to her, earlier, Vladimir Ashurkov discussed with the British special services “the issue of financing some projects, one of which was aimed at discrediting the Russian banking system.”

Alexei Navalny was arrested and placed in a Moscow pretrial detention center “Matrosskaya Tishina” in January, immediately after returning to Russia from Germany, where opposition was treated and recovered after exposure to chemical warfare poison Novichok. Navalny accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to kill him. The Kremlin denies the charges.

Later, a Russian court sentenced Navalny to two and a half years in prison in a 2014 criminal case that the European Court of Human Rights found unlawful.

Navalny’s arrest sparked protests across Russia and a wave of crackdowns on the opposition. Russian authorities have arrested almost all key members of Navalny’s team, and criminal cases have been opened against them. In total, about ten thousand people were detained at the protest actions.

The European Parliament has called on EU countries to impose sanctions on the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the prosecution of Navalny and the use of the Novichok chemical warfare poison against him. In turn, Vladimir Ashurkov handed over to the US authorities a list of Russian oligarchs and officials who agreed with Navalny, against whom, according to the opposition politician, personal sanctions should be imposed. The list includes 35 people, including the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Roman Abramovich.