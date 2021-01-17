Navalny was detained after returning to Russia

Alexei Navalny has returned to Russia from Germany; he was detained at the airport, reports the Federal penitentiary service.

The plane landed at the Moscow airport “Sheremetyevo.”

“At the airport “Sheremetyevo” by the staff of the office of operational management FPS of Russia in Moscow, was detained a prisoner sentenced to suspended sentence Alexei Navalny, who is 29 December 2020 was wanted for multiple violations of probation period”, – stated in the message of the FPS.

Navalny’s further measure of restraint will be determined by the court until the court’s decision will be in custody.

Navalny previously said that he intends to return to Russia on January 17, while the Federal Penitentiary Service said that it plans to detain him, as the court must decide whether to replace his suspended sentence with a real one due to “malicious violations” of the suspended sentence regime. Navalny has two suspended convictions. In the case of “Kirovles,” the first is connected with the embezzlement of more than 16 million rubles; the second, in the case of “Yves Rocher,” with the theft of more than 30 million rubles.