Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets

Alexey Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in the police building. The opposition leader himself called it lawlessness.

On Monday, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny called on Russians to take to the streets after a court-ordered him to be detained for 30 days.

“Don’t be afraid, take to the streets. Come out not for me, come out for yourself, for your future,” Navalny said in a video posted on YouTube.

The head of the network of regional headquarters of Alexei Navalny, Leonid Volkov, tweeted that headquarters across the country are beginning to prepare for large rallies on January 23. “Alexey Navalny should be released immediately,” Volkov wrote under the announcement.

Irina Fatyanova, the coordinator of Navalny’s St. Petersburg headquarters, confirmed that the rally would also be organized in St. Petersburg. The headquarters intends to apply for the campaign in Smolny but does not expect a positive response. “The action will take place in any case,” Fatyanova said.