Navalny announced his upcoming return to Russia

The Russian opposition leader was in Germany for treatment after poisoning.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that on January 17, he would fly to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering after the poisoning.

One of President Vladimir Putin’s main critics, Navalny, was flown to Germany in August for treatment after becoming ill on a plane.

Germany and other Western countries said they tried to kill him with the Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities have denied any involvement in the incident.

Navalny wrote on Instagram that he is probably almost healthy and that it is time to return to Russia, despite the various legal threats looming over him.