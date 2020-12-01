NATO supported the dialogue between Russia and the United States on the Start Treaty

The Foreign Ministers of the NATO allies supported the dialogue between the United States and Russia on the Start Treaty, which expires in February 2021, the head of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels after the first day of meetings of NATO Foreign Ministers.

“We welcome the dialogue between the United States and Russia aimed at moving forward. We must not find ourselves where there is no agreement limiting the number of nuclear warheads. Time is running out,” he said.

The Start-3 Treaty between Russia and the United States entered into force on February 5, 2011. It provides that each party will reduce its nuclear arsenals. In seven years and beyond, the total number of weapons will not exceed 700 Intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and heavy bombers, as well as 1,550 warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers. Today, Start-3 is the only current agreement between Russia and the United States on arms limitation, but it expires on February 5, 2021. If it is not extended, there will be no agreements left in the world that limit major nuclear powers’ arsenals.