NATO Secretary-General is confident that the US will maintain a significant presence in Europe

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is confident that the US will maintain a significant presence in Europe in the coming years.

“I am absolutely confident that the United States will maintain a significant presence in Europe,” he said in an interview with Politico, answering a question about the reduction of the American contingent in Germany.

According to him, after the end of the cold war, the United States has significantly reduced its presence in Europe. “Last year, the US presence in Europe increased, and I expect this to continue,” Stoltenberg explained.

Earlier, former Pentagon chief Mark Esper said that a total of almost 12,000 US military personnel would be withdrawn from Germany, most of them (6,400) will go home, and the rest will be relocated to NATO countries in Europe, including Italy and Belgium.