Natalie Portman complains about sexuality problems due to her role in “Leon”

Natalie Portman, 39, complained of sexual problems at a young age due to her role in Leona. She told about this in the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

The actress began her film career in the mid-1990s when she rose to fame as a “dark, pretty young girl” in films such as “Leon” and “Beautiful Girls.” Portman said that because of these roles in the press dubbed her “the young seductress.”

“I think childhood sexualization has robbed me of my own sexuality. At this age, you already have your own desires, and you want to explore it all. And you want to be open to the world, but you cannot, because you feel vulnerable, being surrounded by adult men who might be interested in you, ”she said in a podcast.

The actress also recalled that at that time, she deliberately cultivated the image of a “low-key shy” to protect herself from unnecessary attention and feel safe.