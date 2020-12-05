In the big family of 38-year-old Natalia Vodianova and her 43-year-old husband Antoine Arnault, a replenishment happened! Yesterday, the model published a post on Instagram, in which she said that they had a puppy who was given the funny nickname Coffee. Natalia shared cute photos of Antoine and the children, where they pose with the new inhabitant of the house, as well as several videos in which they walk and play with the dog.

Meet the new addition to our already serious family! This puppy named Coffee is Nevochka’s long-awaited little sister. We are absolutely delighted with her character and … photogenicity. <…> The girl’s mother (and I’m not talking about myself) is an English Springer Spaniel, and her father is unknown, but obviously, a giant, since Coffee grows by leaps and bounds. Please, love and favour (the author’s spelling and punctuation are preserved. – Ed.), – Vodianova shared her joy.

Natalia also admitted that their cat Galileo is still jealous of the owners of the new pet, but expressed confidence that this will soon pass. The model also warned subscribers that now new publications will appear on her Instagram on an ongoing basis, the main character of which will be Coffee.

Recall that Natalia Vodianova and Antoine Arnault officially became husband and wife at the end of September: they got married after nine years of relationship. The lovers staged a modest ceremony in Paris, but the large-scale celebration has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The model and heir to the multibillion-dollar empire LVMH are raising five children: Lucas, Neva and Victor, born in Natalia’s previous marriage to the British aristocrat Justin Portman, and two common sons – Roman and Maxim.