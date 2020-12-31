NASA will launch two missions to study space weather

NASA will be involved in projects that will allow more detailed study of solar winds and space weather. They carry out missions together with scientists from Japan.

NASA will be involved in two heliophysics projects that will allow scientists to study solar winds, explosions, and space weather. The agency has officially announced two space weather missions that they had planned for September 2019 and has now received funding for their implementation.

To do this, they, together with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), will develop EUVST, a solar telescope project that will study how the solar atmosphere emits solar wind and erupts material that affects the level of cosmic radiation. NASA will allocate about $ 55 million for the project, which is scheduled to launch in 2026. NASA will also provide ultraviolet detectors, auxiliary electronics, spectrograph components, and a guiding telescope.

The second mission will use three small satellites scheduled to launch in 2024. The devices will monitor the sources of radiation and changes in the auroral electrojet, an electrical current circulating in the Earth’s atmosphere at an altitude of 100-150 km above the surface. The mission’s total budget is $53.3 million.

The researchers noted that they are launching missions to understand better the mechanisms that underlie various phenomena on the Sun. Their ultimate goal is to predict phenomena such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections to protect astronauts, spacecraft, and other devices in the future.