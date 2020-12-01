Napoli Stadium will be renamed in honor of Maradona

The San Paolo stadium, home to Napoli football club, will be officially renamed in honour of Diego Maradona for the next game, Napoli Mayor Luigi De Magistris said.

“I feel like I can say that the next match in Naples will officially take place at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. On Friday we will approve the council’s decision,” said De Magistris, quoted by tuttonapoli.net.

“Napoli” in the next home match on December 10 will host the Spanish “Real Sociedad” in the group stage of the Europa League.