Nancy Pelosi re-elected Speaker of the House of Representatives

It received the support of a majority of congressmen.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 117th Congress of the United States, which began its work on Sunday. The meeting is broadcast on the website of the legislative body.

The 80-year-old representative of the Democratic Party received the support of the majority of congressmen. She won over 55-year-old Republican Kevin McCarthy.

Pelosi is elected speaker of the lower house for the fourth time: this post she held in the Congress of the 116th convocation and from January 2007 to January 2011 (110th and 111th convocations).

Following the results of the general elections held on November 3, 2020, the US Democratic Party lost some of its seats but still retained a majority in the House of Representatives.