Named the woman with the most beautiful face in the world

Israeli model Yael Shelbia has become the woman with the most beautiful face in the world. The full list is published on the TC Candler channel, which annually publishes the Independent Critics rating – a list of the 100 most attractive people on the planet.

The 19-year-old Israeli topped the ranking for the first time, beating Thai singer Lisa Manoban, Australian model Meiku Wullard and Taiwanese singer Zhou Tzuyu in terms of votes.

At the same time, Shelbia herself has repeatedly appeared in the list of 100 most beautiful women – in 2017 she took 14th place, in 2018 – third, and in 2019 – second.

Previously, the world’s most popular blogger Felix PewDiePie Chelberg was recognized as the most handsome man on the planet. According to the annual Independent Critics ranking, the Swedish author has been at the top of the list, overtaking the celebrities’ rest.