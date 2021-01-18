Named the most popular video game console of 2020

In the key markets for consoles in the United States and Japan in 2020, the Nintendo Switch sold the most. About data on sales of game consoles refers to VentureBeat.

In the US, the Nintendo Switch held on to the top spot in sales throughout 2020. The second place was taken by the PlayStation 5, which remains in short supply. But the third place in the Xbox Series X and S, which turned out to be the best result in the history of consoles from Microsoft. In dollar terms, the United States sold all consoles for 1.35 billion, which is 38 percent more than in 2019.

Nintendo took a share of 87 percent — 3.9 million Nintendo Switch consoles were sold in the Japanese market, and the simplified Switch Lite sold 2 million copies.

However, in 2021, the situation may change dramatically — new consoles from Sony and Xbox are only gaining momentum, and Nintendo is in no hurry to update the Switch, which is frankly outdated.