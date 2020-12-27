Named the best knockout of 2020 in MMA

American mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Joaquin Buckley named the best knockout in 2020. This is the conclusion made by the MMA Fighting editorial staff.

Buckley knocked out Kasanganai Imp in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament in October. In the second round of the confrontation, Kasanganay grabbed the opponent’s leg when he tried to punch him in the head. However, Buckley nevertheless carried out his plan, inflicting an acrobatic blow with his second leg. Kasanganay went to a deep knockout.

The second knockout of 2020 MMA Fighting considers the blow performed by Kevin Holland. He finished the fight with the Brazilian Ronaldo Sousa ahead of schedule. Third place went to Cody Garbrandt, who finished Rafaela Assuncao.

December 24 The Athletic named the best fight of the outgoing year in MMA. Such was the duel between the Chinese woman Weili Zhang and the representative of Poland Joanna Jencejczyk.