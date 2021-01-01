Named the best 2020 English Premier League footballer

The analytical portal WhoScored named the best football player in the English Premier League. This is reported on the organization’s Twitter account.

According to the collected statistics, the league’s best player was the Belgian midfielder Manchester City Kevin de Bruyne. On average, the Belgian scored 3.7 key passes per game. He regularly created dangerous moments for his team, on account of de Bruyne creating 26 poignant episodes (the best in the league).

Also, the Belgian has scored eight goals and made 15 assists. The city is eighth in the Premier League after 14 games.

De Bruyne has been playing for the Citizens since 2015. He became the champion of England twice, playing for the club from Manchester. As part of the Belgian national team, the midfielder played 75 matches and scored 19 goals.