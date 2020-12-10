Named product that increases lifespan by 25 per cent

Scientists have found that eating aged cheeses in moderation helps increase life expectancy, Express reports, citing Texas A&M University.

Cheeses such as cheddar, brie and parmesan are noted to contain the chemical spermidine, which is associated with lower blood pressure and a 40 per cent reduction in the likelihood of heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases.

In laboratory experiments, experts found that adding spermidine to the diet of animals increased their life expectancy by 25 per cent. They also discovered the ability of the substance to block the proliferation of damaged liver cells and thereby prevent liver fibrosis.