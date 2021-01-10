Named Best Film of 2020

The National Society of Film Critics of the United States recognized the drama “Nomadland,” directed by Chloe Zhao, as the main film of 2020, reports the Los Angeles Times.

The film also won in the categories “Best Director” and “Best Actress” thanks to the performer of the main role, the winner of two “Oscars” Frances McDormand.

According to the plot of the film, 60-year-old heroine, McDormand Fern is left without a job amid the economic crisis and is forced to roam the country in a van in search of money and a roof over her head. The script is based on the book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder.

In September, the film won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. The film’s world premiere is scheduled for February in Russia; the picture can be viewed from March 25.

Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat-2”), and Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) also received awards for Best Actor. The Best Screenplay award went to Eliza Hittman for the drama “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always.”

The best foreign film was recognized as “Collective” (Romania), the best documentary – “Time” by Garrett Bradley.