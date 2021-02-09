Musk said that the shares of Starlink would be placed on the stock exchange when the project is profitable

It provides for the launch of microsatellites into Earth orbit to provide high-speed Internet access.

SpaceX will make an initial public offering (IPO) of its Starlink project, which involves putting microsatellites into Earth orbit to provide high-speed Internet access when it is confident in the profitability of this enterprise. This was reported on Tuesday by Bloomberg with reference to the correspondence of the head of SpaceX, Elon Musk, with Twitter users.

Musk was asked about the possible timing of the Starlink stock offering, plans for which the company’s president, Gwynne Shotwell, shared with investors in Miami (Florida) a year ago. “SpaceX, to achieve the profitability of Starlink, first needs to overcome the significant excess of cash payments over receipts over the next year or so,” the head and founder of the company replied. “Historically, each new constellation of satellites becomes a ruinous enterprise. We hope to be the first to avoid this,” he added.

SpaceX previously notified the US Federal Communications Commission that the satellite Internet access system has “more than 10,000 users in the United States and beyond.” As specified by CNBC, the cost of this service is set at $99 per month. The equipment, which includes a subscriber device and a WiFi router, will cost $499 per person.

The Starlink network is designed to provide Internet access by deploying many small spacecraft weighing up to 500 kg in near-Earth orbit. According to SpaceX, the launch of 11 thousand satellites and their commissioning will cost $10 billion. By the end of 2018, SpaceX managed to raise $507 million for its project.

In December 2018, SpaceX signed a $28 million contract with the US Air Force to test the Starlink system for possible use for military purposes. In May 2019, the first 60 Starlink vehicles were launched into space. There are now just over a thousand such satellites in orbit.