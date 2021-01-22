Musk has promised $100 million for the best CO2 capture technology

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has promised to pay $ 100 million to the creators of the best technology for capturing carbon dioxide.

“I will donate $ 100 million as a prize for the best carbon capture technology,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

He added that he would announce the details of this proposal next week.

Capture involves the separation of carbon dioxide from industrial and energy sources and its long-term isolation from the atmosphere. The main goal of carbon capture is to combat global warming, as well as environmental pollution.