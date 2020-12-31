Murray withdrew from the tennis tournament in the United States to avoid coronavirus

Former world number one British tennis player Andy Murray refused to participate in Delray Beach (USA) tournament due to concerns related to the coronavirus, the Guardian reports.

Last week, it was announced that 33-year-old Murray received a wild card (special invitation) from participating in Delray Beach’s tournament, held on January 7-13.

As the Guardian notes, the Briton decided not to perform in Delray Beach so as not to expose himself to the risk of infection in Florida, where the situation with the coronavirus has worsened, on the eve of the Australian Open.

Earlier, the Australian Open organizers gave Murray a wild card to the main draw of the tournament, which will be held in Melbourne on February 8-21.