Movies about stock trading were hidden after the revenge of Reddit users on investment funds

Streaming platforms Netflix, Hulu, and Disney, + covered up stock trading films after Reddit users bought up a massively plummeting stock of video game and console retailers GameStop to teach a lesson to professional investment hedge funds that were playing short. The Verge noticed this.

According to the publication, films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street”, “Wall Street”, “Selling Short” and “Boiler Room” were unavailable in the US by the weekend. The only available option for viewing pictures about stock trading was buying or renting. None of the services commented on the situation.

As a result of the actions of users of the online platform in a couple of weeks, the company’s shares rose more than tenfold, and several funds were forced to close their short positions (“shorts”) with billions of dollars in losses. So, on Friday, January 29, GameStop shares rose 68 per cent, their price was $ 325 per share.

In response to the actions of small investors, US brokers began to impose restrictions on trading in GameStop shares and securities of other companies that came to the attention of WallStreetBets. In turn, the US authorities began checking the actions of brokers after they stopped trading with certain volatile stocks.