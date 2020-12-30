Motorola’s new flagship smartphone appeared on renders

On the vastness of the Chinese social network Weibo, the first renders of the next flagship smartphone from Motorola have been published.

Judging by the images, the device will have a “waterfall” display. That is, the screen will get large curvatures at the edges. Also, the novelty will have a hole in the screen for the front camera and thin frames. On the back of the device, you can see a rectangular ledge with four sensors and an LED flash. By the way, the back of the device is similar to that of the Motorola One Zoom smartphone.

Recall that the new flagship Motorola will run on a fresh Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The device should be presented in the first half of 2021. By the way, the manufacturer is now still preparing to release the Nio smartphone from the Moto G line. According to leaks, it will be equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chip.