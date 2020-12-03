Motorola will launch a Moto G smartphone with the flagship Snapdragon 888 chip next year

Motorola has returned to the flagship segment this year with the Edge and Edge+ smartphones. Even though the new items became mediocre, the manufacturer is already working on their successor. Also, the company is preparing to release another unusual flagship.

According to Motorola Sergio Buniac (Sergio Buniac), senior vice president, the company will launch the Moto G line’s top-end device, which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor. All Moto G smartphones were budget, but it seems that now the manufacturer has decided to change its strategy.

Unfortunately, what kind of flagship chip we are talking about, Sergio Buniak did not say. He only added that the novelty would receive support for the fifth generation (5G) network. With a high degree of probability, it will be the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The announcement was made precisely at the time of the SoC release.

Naturally, expect a flagship smartphone, Moto G, this month. The device will be released in the first half of 2021.