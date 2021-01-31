Motorola started updating its smartphones to Android 11

At the end of December, Motorola announced a list of its smartphones that will receive the new Android 11. Now, a month later, the first model has started receiving the firmware.

The pioneer is the mid-range smartphone Moto G Pro, which is released as part of the Android One program. The update comes with a January 2021 security patch and weighs 1103.8 MB. Unfortunately, nothing is mentioned in the changelog.

Now, according to user reviews, the firmware is available in the UK. It looks like it will take some time to distribute the update to other regions as well. You can check its presence in the “Settings”> “System”> “Advanced”> “System update”.

Recall that 22 Motorola smartphones should receive Android 11, but the company does not name a specific date.