Motorola Nio was spotted in real photos

Resource Slashleaks has shared new images of Motorola’s flagship smartphone, which is codenamed Nio.

So, this time the novelty can be seen from all sides. The device is presented in white colors. It has a flat display with two cutouts for the front cameras. In addition, the pictures show that the smartphone has a side fingerprint scanner and the main camera with four sensors and a 64 MP main sensor.

Recall, according to previous leaks, Motorola Nio will enter the market as the flagship smartphone of the Moto G line. The device is credited with 8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of ROM, a screen with FHD + resolution, and a picture refresh rate of 90 Hz, as well as last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 865. The device should be presented in the first half of this year.