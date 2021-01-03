Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 appeared on renders

Famous insider Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, has published renders of the unannounced Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 smartphone, which should compete with the LG Stylus 7.

According to Steve’s sources, the smartphone will take its place in the mid-range and get a 6.8-inch flat display with a round hole for the 16MP front camera in the upper left corner.

The four main camera modules are housed in a square block. It is expected that these will be sensors with a resolution of 48 MP, 8 MP (wide-angle camera), 2 MP (depth sensor) and 5 MP (macro sensor).

As the name suggests, the Moto G Stylus will come with a stylus. The dimensions of the device will be 169.6 × 73.7 × 8.8 mm (10.9 with the protrusion of the main camera), that is, it will be larger than the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.