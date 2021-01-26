Motorola Edge S flagship will get desktop mode and will be released outside of China

Motorola should present the flagship smartphone Edge S in China today. As it turned out, the novelty will be released on the global market as a smartphone of the Moto G line.

This was announced by authoritative insider Evan Blass on the Voice platform. The novelty will be called the Moto G100. By the way, Blass also added that the device will boast a desktop mode (a la Samsung DeX). The novelty will be connected to the monitor using a special HDMI docking station.

Remember the Motorola "nio"? It's coming to market as the Moto G100, complete with HDMI dock. https://t.co/f64CHHYNf6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 25, 2021

Recall that Motorola Edge S (aka Moto G100) is credited with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. In addition, the device will receive a “leaky” FHD + AMOLED display with an increased refresh rate, 8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of ROM, as well as the main camera with several modules and a 64 MP main sensor.