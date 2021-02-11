Motorola and Bullitt Group announce partnership

Motorola, now owned by Lenovo, has signed a partnership with the Bullitt Group.

Bullitt Group will be engaged in the production of “unkillable” smartphones under the Moto brand. They promised to tell the details about the first such device at the end of this quarter.

By the way, in 2017-2018 Motorola tried to create this kind of device itself, releasing Moto Z Force and Moto Z2 Force with “shatterproof” screens. Unfortunately, smartphones did not become popular and the line had to be closed.

The Bullitt Group is an English company that was founded in 2009. It manufactures rugged smartphones under the Caterpillar (aka CAT) and Land Rover brands.