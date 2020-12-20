More than ten countries suspend flights with UK due to coronavirus mutation

More than ten countries have suspended or are preparing to end flights to the UK, where a new coronavirus mutation has been discovered. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the detection of a mutated coronavirus on December 19, according to preliminary data, the virus is 70% more infectious.

Countries that suspend or plan to terminate flights with the UK soon:

Austria. The decision was reported to local media concerning Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg;

Bulgaria. It was decided to suspend flights from Bulgaria to the UK and back from December 21 to January 31;

Germany. Flights from the UK will stop operating between midnight December 21st and midnight January 1st. An exception will be made for aircraft with medical personnel, transport aircraft and ships stationed in the Federal Republic of Germany;

Israel. The state stops accepting flights not only from the UK but also from Denmark and South Africa, where a mutated coronavirus was also found. Those arriving from these countries were previously isolated;

Ireland. The entry ban will be introduced from midnight on December 21 at 48 hours;

Italy. The country will stop accepting flights from Britain until January 6. Those who have visited the country in the last 14 days are denied entry. The Italian Ministry of Health reports that a “British strain” of the coronavirus has been detected in the country;

Kuwait. The Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority has added the UK to its list of high-risk countries, which means that all flights from there are banned;

Latvia. Prime Minister of the Republic Krisjanis Karins said that documents for suspension of passenger traffic would be adopted tonight;

Salvador. Anyone who has flown through the United Kingdom or South Africa or has been in one of these two countries within the past 30 days is prohibited from entering the country;

Sweden. According to the Minister of the Interior Mikael Lambert, the decision is still being prepared, but must be taken as soon as possible;

Estonia. Air traffic has been suspended until the end of the year.

Lithuania. Flights from the UK are suspended until the end of the year.

Some countries have not yet decided to close air links with the UK, but have tightened anti-epidemic measures. In particular, Greece has introduced a seven-day quarantine for all visitors from the UK. In the Czech Republic, the period of mandatory self-isolation for everyone who returns from the kingdom will be 10 days. The Spanish government will strengthen control over the availability of PCR tests for arrivals from this country.

The World Health Organization promises to inform the public about the new type of coronavirus when more is known about it. The organization is in contact with the UK government.