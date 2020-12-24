More than a million Americans have received the COVID-19 vaccine

Authorities plan to vaccinate 100 million people by the end of March 2021.

More than a million US residents received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Today, the United States has reached a preliminary but important milestone. Jurisdictions have reported that more than one million people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since it started being administered 10 days ago,” he said.

In a conference call with reporters, Moncef Slaoui, a leading adviser to the government’s Superluminal program, said the goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of the month was “unlikely to be achieved.”

At the same time, he said, the United States still intends to vaccinate 100 million people by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and another 100 million by the end of the second.

Three million doses of vaccines were delivered to various locations in the United States last week. The first approved vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was launched on December 14.